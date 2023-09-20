Sara Ali Khan is no stranger to showcasing her wit on Instagram, this time, she joined in on an age old inside joke concerning her and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan never fails to captivate her fans not only with her acting prowess but also with her infectious wit and humor. In a recent Instagram post, Sara, along with her brother Ibrahim, showcased their uncanny resemblance to their iconic parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, in a delightful and playful manner.

The brother-sister duo graced Instagram with their regal presence, dressed in exquisite ethnic attire that exuded a distinct 'nawabi' (royal) vibe. Ibrahim sported a maroon kurta paired elegantly with white pajamas, while Sara looked absolutely stunning in a red suit adorned with intricate golden embroidery.

What truly set this Instagram post apart was Sara's signature humor, as she playfully referred to herself and Ibrahim as 'hamshakal' (lookalike) versions of Saif and Amrita, the celebrated Bollywood couple. In a caption that tickled the funny bones of her followers, she quipped, "Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche, That’s it Khatam Kahaani (there was a king, there was a queen, they had lookalike children, that’s it, the story is over)."

Sara's witty take on their familial resemblance not only showcased her remarkable sense of humor but also highlighted the endearing bond she shares with her brother Ibrahim. This playful banter resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with laughter and admiration for the sibling duo.

"Amrita Singh and Saif asli account se aao ..!!" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "Younger Saif & Amrita."

"BEST SIBLINGS" read another comment.

It's no secret that Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been widely applauded for their striking resemblance to their parents. Sara, with her uncanny likeness to Amrita Singh, and Ibrahim, often hailed as a younger version of Saif Ali Khan, have become endearing figures in the world of Bollywood.

Their ability to embrace their 'hamshakal' status with humor is undoubtedly one of the many reasons why they continue to earn the respect and admiration of fans and industry peers alike.

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has brought. Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have wowed the audience and fans can not have enough of them together.