Sara Ali Khan jets off to UK to kickstart shoot of her upcoming film

The actress only recently wrapped up the shooting of her film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
After wrapping 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' two days ago, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has jetted off to the UK to kick start the shoot of her next film. This is Sara Ali Khan’s 4th film of the year as she has been really busy shooting all the time. She is one of the busiest actresses in India and with such a great speed, it seems she is going places. Currently, Sara is in London, starting the first schedule of this film with Tiger Shroff. Taking to social media, she posted a picture of a scrumptious breakfast she had in London. The plate was full of beans, berries, Sausages and small-sized croissants. She writes “Breakfast of Champions”
A source close to the actress reveals, “Sara Ali Khan has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots and film wraps. In just this year, the actress has wrapped up for 3 films. Currently, she is onto her fourth film after wrapping up ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. The speed at which she is wrapping up projects is commendable.”
Speaking of Sara Ali Khan and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', the actress will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the film. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress took to social media and shared a handful of pictures from the sets of the film. She kept her fans updated as she shot a late-night schedule for 'Ae Watan, Mere Watan' after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 a.m. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team. She even shared a photograph of the wrap-up cake. She had even captioned the same as "It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m". On the other hand, she wrote on one of the pictures: "Ae Watan, Mere Watan".
Besides 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Sara Ali Khan will also be next seen in the film 'Gaslight'. This film will see the actress being paired opposite Vikrant Massey. In addition to this, Sara also has Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal.