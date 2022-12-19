Sara Ali Khan jets off to UK to kickstart shoot of her upcoming film

The actress only recently wrapped up the shooting of her film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After wrapping 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' two days ago, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has jetted off to the UK to kick start the shoot of her next film. This is Sara Ali Khan’s 4th film of the year as she has been really busy shooting all the time. She is one of the busiest actresses in India and with such a great speed, it seems she is going places. Currently, Sara is in London, starting the first schedule of this film with Tiger Shroff. Taking to social media, she posted a picture of a scrumptious breakfast she had in London. The plate was full of beans, berries, Sausages and small-sized croissants. She writes “Breakfast of Champions”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan has her workaholic mode on, juggles between 3 upcoming films at once

A source close to the actress reveals, “Sara Ali Khan has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots and film wraps. In just this year, the actress has wrapped up for 3 films. Currently, she is onto her fourth film after wrapping up ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. The speed at which she is wrapping up projects is commendable.”

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', the actress will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the film. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress took to social media and shared a handful of pictures from the sets of the film. She kept her fans updated as she shot a late-night schedule for 'Ae Watan, Mere Watan' after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 a.m. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team. She even shared a photograph of the wrap-up cake. She had even captioned the same as "It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m". On the other hand, she wrote on one of the pictures: "Ae Watan, Mere Watan".

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan plays freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Besides 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Sara Ali Khan will also be next seen in the film 'Gaslight'. This film will see the actress being paired opposite Vikrant Massey. In addition to this, Sara also has Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 7 Submit Request