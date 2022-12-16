Breaking News
Exclusive video! These are Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Shashank Khaitan's favourite films starring Govinda

Updated on: 16 December,2022 04:38 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The team of 'Govinda Naam Mera' got into conversation with mid-day.com

Exclusive video! These are Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Shashank Khaitan's favourite films starring Govinda

Govinda Naam Mera/Instagram


The team of 'Govinda Naam Mera,' actors Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and director Shashank Khaitan recently got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com.


As part of the interview, the trio opened up about their favourite films featuring veteran actor Govinda. Shashank said, "Hero No 1 is my clear favourite, especially the song 'Saaton janam tujhko paate gori there naino mein..." Vicky added, "I loved Swarg where he played an emotional role and intense character. I still remember that scene where he comes in for another actor and becomes a hero. He's amazing in that movie."



Moving on to how he shot the film amidst the pandemic and his feelings now that it is ready for release, Shashank said, "The film is so special in so many ways. I had a baby girl in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. We were struggling to figure out dates but there was also happiness coming my way. Everyday of shoot was a challenge because we were hoping everyone remains safe. We took all precautions and the spread was so violent that we didn't want to risk lives yet we had the responsibility of making the film. Today when I see the final product and we are ready to share it with the world, I have immense gratitude for all the actors, technicians and crew members who trusted me and said, 'we will go along with the ride.' We hope that we have contributed in a small amount when people see the film and hopefully end the year on a happy note. 


