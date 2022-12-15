Watch video! Kiara Advani: The assistant directors and crew would drool over Vicky Kaushal's scenes

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2022 03:31 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Vicky and Kiara had worked together in 'Lust Stories'

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani who had worked together in 'Lust Stories' and will now be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' spoke about how their co-star has grown in their respective career over the years. Watch the entire interview on mid-day.com's Youtube page.


Speaking about Vicky, Kiara said, "He's one actor who you can put into any character and he will become that! Sometimes you say 'Casting wise maybe this actor is more suited' but Vicky suits any role because he surprises you by getting into the skin of the character. During 'Lust Stories' I had seen that comedy tadka, he was so easy and effortless. On set everyone was a fan of Vicky. The assistant directors and crew would drool over every single scene he would do. What it was on paper and what he did with it, was something else. He made the part so endearing and entertaining with his one liners. Now I know him personally apart from all his amazing work, I've seen his boyish charm and I'm glad 'Govinda Naam Mera' let him go all out."



Also Read: Vicky Kaushal calls Kiara Advani the 'Udit Narayan' of actors, praises his 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-star

