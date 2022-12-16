Ranbir Kapoor grooves to 'Bijli' in cameo role for 'Govinda Naam Mera'; shares screen with Vicky, Kiara

Ranbir plays an actor in the film and is seen sharing screen with Vicky and Kiara. This is his second cameo in a film headlined by Vicky
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Govinda Naam Mera
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's out-and-out commercial film 'Govinda Naam Mera' is now available on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead. Hours after the film dropped on the OTT platform, netizens took to social media to reveal Ranbir Kapoor's surprise cameo in the film.
In the clips doing the rounds on the internet, Ranbir is seen playing an actor in the film. He is seen grooving to the track 'Bijli' from 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani who play background dancers are also seen as part of the dance sequence. In one of the clips, Vicky and Kiara are seen interacting with Ranbir in between takes and inform him that the hook step of the song is their choreography. However, they deny it when choreographer Ganesh Acharya joins the conversation. After Acharya leaves. Ranbir informs them about a film that he is producing and will ask the director to contact them. He also shares that the film will have Ranveer Singh in the lead. Earlier in the scene, Ranbir had overhead Vicky Kaushal say that Ranveer is his favourite.
Meanwhile, this is Ranbir's second cameo in a film headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, the actor had made a special appearance in Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar-starrer 'Love Per Square Foot'. The two had earlier shared screen in the 2018 hit film 'Sanju' where they played best friends.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Brahmastra'. The actor will next be seen in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.