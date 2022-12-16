Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Bijli in cameo role for Govinda Naam Mera shares screen with Vicky Kiara

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to 'Bijli' in cameo role for 'Govinda Naam Mera'; shares screen with Vicky, Kiara

Updated on: 16 December,2022 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir plays an actor in the film and is seen sharing screen with Vicky and Kiara. This is his second cameo in a film headlined by Vicky

Ranbir Kapoor grooves to 'Bijli' in cameo role for 'Govinda Naam Mera'; shares screen with Vicky, Kiara

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Govinda Naam Mera


Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's out-and-out commercial film 'Govinda Naam Mera' is now available on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead. Hours after the film dropped on the OTT platform, netizens took to social media to reveal Ranbir Kapoor's surprise cameo in the film. 


In the clips doing the rounds on the internet, Ranbir is seen playing an actor in the film. He is seen grooving to the track 'Bijli' from 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani who play background dancers are also seen as part of the dance sequence. In one of the clips, Vicky and Kiara are seen interacting with Ranbir in between takes and inform him that the hook step of the song is their choreography. However, they deny it when choreographer Ganesh Acharya joins the conversation. After Acharya leaves. Ranbir informs them about a film that he is producing and will ask the director to contact them. He also shares that the film will have Ranveer Singh in the lead. Earlier in the scene, Ranbir had overhead Vicky Kaushal say that Ranveer is his favourite. 



Meanwhile, this is Ranbir's second cameo in a film headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, the actor had made a special appearance in Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar-starrer 'Love Per Square Foot'. The two had earlier shared screen in the 2018 hit film 'Sanju' where they played best friends. 


Also Read: Kiara Advani receives flowers and personal note from Tabu ahead of 'Govinda Naam Mera' release

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Brahmastra'. The actor will next be seen in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. 

 

Will you watch Govinda Naam Mera over the weekend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranbir kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news vicky kaushal kiara advani Bhumi Pednekar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK