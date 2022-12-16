Ugandan kids groove to 'Govinda Naam Mera' song, Kiara Advani finds it 'too good'

Triplets Ghetto Kids, a Ugandan NGO, recently took to Instagram to share a video featuring a bunch of supremely energetic kids dancing to the song 'Kya Baat Hai 2.0' from the comedy thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Kiara Advani. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Triplets Ghetto Kids' Instagram account

These kids danced so well that everyone seems to go 'Kya Baat Hai' on seeing them!

Triplets Ghetto Kids, a Ugandan NGO, recently took to Instagram to share a video featuring a bunch of supremely energetic kids dancing to the song 'Kya Baat Hai 2.0' from the comedy thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triplets Ghetto Kids 🇺🇬 (@ghettokids_tfug)

The video seems to be shot in the middle of a sandy street with some kids grooving to the Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi duet. In between, one of the dancers took off his shirt and proceeded to lead the troupe of kids into a well-synchronized choreography.

People have been in awe of the talent and energy with which the kids put up the spectacle.

"Hey All . Lots of love from india," one user wrote alongside a heart emoji.

"These kids ALWAYS put a smile on my face.. do they want to be professional dancers? They certainly can be! So much talent," another user wrote.

Actress Kiara Advani, who was featured in the original music video of the song, took notice and shared the video in her Instagram stories.

'Too Good', she wrote.

Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from today.

