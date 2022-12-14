Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'; watch first look

Updated on: 14 December,2022 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is a romantic comedy film that is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film


Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the first time. On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of their film with the title initials 'TJMM' and asked the fans to guess the final title of director Luv Ranjan's next film.


Now, the makers have finally unveiled the title of the much awaited film. Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the title reveal video. The film has been titled 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar'. In the video we also get to see the first look of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While there are no dialogues, the actors make goofy faces to a background song sung by Ranbir. 



 
 
 
 
 
Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is a romantic comedy film that is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.

The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. The film, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Talking about Shraddha's projects, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy.

