What was the one moment that stayed with her from the event? "It was the moment when Radhika and Anant signed the Hastakshar papers"

Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan jokes she ate 'roti with gold' at Radhika-Anant Ambani pre-wedding in Jamnagar x 00:00

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar was among the most high-profile events in recent months. All eyes were on the celebrations as the who's who of showbiz flew down to Jamnagar to attend the event.

Sara Ali Khan, along with her entire family, was among the VIP guests at the pre-wedding. So when she came down to the Mid-day office for a chat, we couldn't resist asking the actress about some insider scoop about the grandeur of the event. "With our roti we were eating, and there were diamonds everywhere," she quipped with a poker face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before we could ask her what gold tastes like, she exclaimed, "What do you mean, yaar! It was a very nice, lovely and warm event. I have gone to school with Anant. I have known Radhika growing up. Nita ma'am, who is the chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani school (where Sara studied), the entire family is so warm."

What was the one moment that stayed with her from the event? "It was the moment when Radhika and Anant signed the Hastakshar papers and looked at each other with a lot of love. Everyone thinks of them as 'Oh, Ambani family, wow!', the party was definitely a lot of fun, but this was a more human moment. Everyone looked at it externally - oh, let's review what everyone is wearing, every actor is here, everyone's performing - but there were those real moments, like when Nita ma'am did a Bharatnatyam performance, with so much grace and did not miss a single beat."

In the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Sara also mentioned how growing up with her mom kept her very real and grounded including no film friends. “Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey are friends I made at work. I was not like, ‘Oh, our parents have been actors previously’, so now we have special pani puri together. That was not the vibe at all.”

Sara also reveals how she didn’t even need security for the longest time until much later. “I didn't grow up having seven people around me handing me things. Mom was very certain that she wanted us to have a full life external to the films,” she adds.