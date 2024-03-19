Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan on doing Ae Watan Mere Watan I dont have the crutch of being the namaste darshakon girl
Sara Ali Khan on doing 'Ae Watan Mere Watan': ' I don't have the crutch of being the 'namaste darshakon' girl'

Updated on: 19 March,2024 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sara Ali Khan talked about how Ae Watan Mere Watan is new to her and how her image of being a ‘namaste darshakon’ girl will not help her play this role

In Pic: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her upcoming period drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The actress, who is on a promotion spree right now, talked about how this genre is new to her and how her image of being a ‘namaste darshakon’ girl or the ‘knock knock’ joke girl will not help her to play this role.


In a conversation with News18, the actress spoke her heart out and shared, “As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs or the bubbly and bindass girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here."


Sara Ali Khan’s bubbly nature has made her everyone's favourite, but while talking about taking up this new role and showing a very different side of her, Sara shared that while playing this character, she had a totally different level of self-confidence, self-belief, and almost saatvik positivity that she had to bring to the table, which according to her, is a part of her personality.


However, being a part of a story like Ae Watan Mere Watan that’s inspired by true events brought her a sense of pride. When quizzed about the same, she said, “It did, a 150 percent on every level! As a human being, I’m proud to be able to tell a story of an integral part of the Quit India Movement. I realise that I can’t always change the world. It’s about whatever little I can do. In this day and age, people are reluctant to do absolutely anything because they feel like, ‘Arrey, hum kya hi kar lenge!’ But kuch toh kar lo. Boond boond se banta hai sagar. That’s the whole point.”

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by  Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere exclusively on  Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

