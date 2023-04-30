Sara Ali Khan reveals a surprising passion for Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sara Ali Khan proves she's a true Marvel nerd in the Ultimate Fan Showdown

Sara Ali Khan and Ashish Chanchlani

The third and final installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm, as early reactions to the film call it the most emotional and exciting movie of the franchise, marking the end of the journey of the band of misfits together.

And guess what? We have a hidden fan in actress Sara Ali Khan. Our Miss 'Fit' Sara Ali Khan takes on the Marvel fan challenge and has passed the test with flying colours.

The knock-knock queen has beaten the Marvel fanatic Ashish Chanchlani at the best guess game in the history of Marvel in India!

A James Gunn directorial, The 'Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3' has got the nation waiting with batting eyes. To add to the excitement, Indian audiences can book their tickets from today as advance booking of the film has opened across the country.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and written the screenplay.

The first two films in the series, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014) and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), have generated total revenues of over USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' releases in India on May 5, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Only in cinemas.