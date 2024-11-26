Sara was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday as she went out to visit a salon in the city.The clips captured Sara looking slightly shocked as an elderly man tried to stop the paparazzi from filming her

Sara Ali Khan went out in the city, and as she was spotted by the paparazzi, something happened that is now winning the hearts of netizens. An elderly man tried to protect Sara from the cameras by becoming her shield and stepping in front of them in an effort to stop the paparazzi from filming the actress. The elderly man's gesture is winning over social media users.

Sara Ali Khan visited a salon in the city

Sara was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday as she went out to visit a salon in the city. Several videos of the actress have been surfacing on the internet. The clips captured Sara looking slightly shocked as an elderly man tried to stop the paparazzi from filming her. The actress was seen wearing a white top, blue jeans, and a blue scarf. As the video is going viral, fans have started reacting to the clip.

Fans react to the viral clip

A fan, while reacting to the video, wrote, “Unko pata hai beti ki izzat kya hoti hai." "Uncle Ji being the cutest," one wrote. A third fan commented, "Because he has daughters, and he knows respect for daughters is important in every circumstance." "Uncle Ji did the right thing," another person commented.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, marking their third theatrical collaboration. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara also has Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metr In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. A film that draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, it will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships set in contemporary times. The anthology film also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film’s team, earlier said, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them."