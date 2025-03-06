The screening of Nadaaniyan which marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut was hosted on Wednesday, coinciding with the leading man's birthday. Sara Ali Khan accompanied her brother to the screening

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan cheers as she watches 'baby brother' Ibrahim's introduction scene in debut film 'Nadaaniyan', watch x 00:00

On Wednesday, Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived with his sister Sara Ali Khan for the special screening of his debut film 'Nadaaniyan' in Mumbai. The screening day coincided with Ibrahim's birthday as well. While the film will be available on streaming from March 7, the industry saw the film starring Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday. Sara was seen playing the role of the proud elder sister at the screening.

Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim

After the screening, Sara Ali Khan penned an emotional note for her baby brother on social media. "My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader... You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode...Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies...this is just the beginning…", she wrote. She also shared a video of Ibrahim's introduction scene in the film. In the video, Sara could be heard hooting and screaming while watching her brother on screen.

Sara Ali Khan graced the event in a black lace top, paired with a matching vest and sleek pants. Her outfit was tied up with a chic black handbag and matching pumps. Complimenting him, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a tailored black blazer, along with a black T-shirt and matching pants. Veteran actress Rekha also attended the special screening of "Nadaaniyan". In one of the videos going rounds on social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen touching her feet and taking blessings from the yesteryear diva. Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Chaudhry also graced the star-studded event.

About Nadaaniyan

Last week, the trailer of 'Nadaaniyan' reached the audience on March 1, 2025. Sara Ali Khan used social media to cheer her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Posting the trailer on her IG stories, the 'Kedarnath' actress shared, "Trailer nahi trail blazer hai...7th March!!! (It's not a trailer, it's a trailblazer). She added, "A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness, oh, and of course insane swag." "Nadaaniyan" stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in crucial roles.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced the movie under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. "Nadaaniyan" is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 7. Sharing his excitement about his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I am delighted to see myself on the big screen and to be a part of this great journey. Ishq Mein had me utterly hooked from the moment I heard it.”

(with inputs from IANS)