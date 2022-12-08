Sara Ali Khan wishes grandma Sharmila Tagore on her birthday with a heartfelt post, check out

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2022 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sara, on Thursday afternoon, took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pictures. The first is a throwback picture of Sharmila's younger days while she holds little Sara. The second image has a grown up Sara hugging her "badi amma".

(Pic courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)


As Sharmila Tagore turns 78 on Thursday, her grand daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan penned a note for her saying that she aspires to be 1/10th the woman the veteran star is.


Sara, on Thursday afternoon, took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pictures. The first is a throwback picture of Sharmila's younger days while she holds little Sara. The second image has a grown up Sara hugging her "badi amma".



For the caption, Sara penned: "Happiest birthday my dearest badi amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much and I truly aspire to be 1/10th of the woman you are. #grace #beauty #intelligence."


Sharmila made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu' in 1959. She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including; Devi (1960), Nayak (1966) and Aranyer Din Ratri among many others. She ventured into Hindi films with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Aamne Saamne (1967), Satyakam (1969), Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Daag (1973), Avishkaar (1974), Mausam (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Namkeen (1982).

Sara will be seen in Gaslight and Anurag Basu's recently announced 'Metro...Inn Dino' among many others.

