Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday calls her queen of hearts

Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday, calls her “queen of hearts”

Updated on: 22 September,2023 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sara Ali Khan is the elder daughter of Saif Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday, calls her “queen of hearts”

Picture Courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday, calls her “queen of hearts”
x
00:00

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday penned down a sweet birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan.


Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a happy picture on her stories which she captioned, “Happiest Birthday to the queen of hearts @kareenakapoorkhan.”


The picture features Sara, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.


Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

‘Metro…In Dino’, a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a… Metro’, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in her kitty.

Kareena on the other hand is currently getting a lot of praise for her recently released thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

The film is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from this, Bebo also has director Hansal Mehta’s next film and ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sara ali khan Kareena Kapoor Ibrahim Ali Khan saif ali khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK