Sargam Koushal wins the much-coveted ‘Mrs World 2022’ crown

Updated on: 19 December,2022 10:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

India has got back its crown after a long gap of 21 years

Sargam Koushal wins the much-coveted ‘Mrs World 2022’ crown

Pic Courtesy: Mrs. India Inc Instagram Account


What the gorgeous Aditi Govitrikar did in the year 2001, Sargam Koushal has done in the year 2022. We are talking about the latter being crowned as ‘Mrs World 2022’. This only means that, India has got back the much-coveted crown after a long gap of 21 years!


Sargam Koushal beat the contestants from across 63 countries to win the crown. The Mrs India pageant’s officials took to social media and announced Sargam Koushal as the winner. They had captioned the post as “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” While Mrs. India won the much-coveted ‘Mrs World 2022’ crown, the first and second runner ups were Mrs Polynesia and Mrs Canada respectively.


Originally hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sargam Koushal’s eyes were filled with tears of joy as she walked with her prestigious crown.

 

 

