Mrs India International Queen 2022 won by remarkable women that prove true to be "Beauty with Brains"

Mrs India International Queen 2022, one of the biggest beauty pageants for married women in India, has attracted a huge following with its theme of "Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!!!"

Married women from various nations, Australia, United States of America, South Africa and United Kingdom joined those from India in the Grand Finale of Mrs India International Queen 2022 from 5th to 8th November 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. Famous Bollywood Star, Ms. Neelam Kothari Soni along with Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen crowned the winners of Mrs India International Queen 2022 on 7th Nov 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. The event has been really successful and inspiring towards the journey of Empowering Women and promoting Indian Culture globally.

The winners received Rs. 1 lac in prize money in addition to widespread national and international media coverage. However, the contestants who won also received wonderful presents and opportunities. Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon from Mumbai is the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2022 and she received a cheque of Rs 1 Lac. Mrs. Madhura Somashekar from United States of America won Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs 50000 in prize money, while Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi from Hyderabad won Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs 25000 in prize money. Mrs. Parul Sharma from Australia is the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and received Rs. 1 Lac in prize money. Dr. Snehal Deshpande from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs. 50000 in prize money, while Mrs. Aditi Taneja of Gurugram won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs.25000 in prize money.

The four-day event was planned by MIIQ's director and founder, Mrs. Ankita Saroha, to provide women a platform to showcase their talent and abilities. Ever since its inception, the event has been perenially winning the hearts of the audience by the women that participate or attend the event. All the participants were groomed and trained by international experts for three days, and in the Grand Finale, they were judged based on how they performed in the various rounds. The event had various rounds, including introduction, talent, interview, traditional wear, and evening wear round.

The grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2022 was judged by Mr. Rohit Khandelwal- Mr. World 2016, Mrs. Ankita Saroha- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs. Sharmistha Das Dey- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs. Shipra Sharma, Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up, Mrs. Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mrs. Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2020 and Mrs. Upaasana Kalia- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2020.

Portraits by Vedant is the Official Photographer and Videographer for Mrs India International Queen 2022.The makeup at the event was sponsored by Rajshree Makeup Studio & Academy. The Official Fashion Director and Choreographer involved was Mr. Shie Lobo and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Sensei Ashok Darda was the self-defense trainer, Mr. Vipin Gaur from VG Studios was the Celebrity Fashion Photographer, also Dr. Zahida Johal, director of ZSmile London sponsored the event along with Kanshi Tv and Kismat Tv from United Kingdom, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Noida, Delhi.

The event also witnessed a lot of subtitle winners that included Mrs India Fabulous 2022 won by Mrs. Manjari Vidulkar, Mrs India Fashion Icon 2022 won by Dr. Monica Saini, Mrs India Graceful 2022 won by Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi, Mrs India Inspiring 2022 won by Mrs. Geetha Rajakumar, Mrs India Beautiful Smile 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Mrs India Popularity Queen 2022 & Mrs India Vivacious 2022 won by Dr. Biraj Thakker, Mrs India Diligent 2022 won by Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Mrs India Adorable 2022 won by Mrs. Amruta Damey Bhuse, Mrs India Courageous 2022 won by Mrs. Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, Mrs India Charismatic 2022 won by Mrs. Malarvizhi Maheshwaran, Mrs India Gorgeous 2022 won by Mrs. Deblina Sarkar, Mrs India Brilliant 2022 won by Mrs. Aditi Taneja, Mrs India Best Rampwalk 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Kumar, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2022 won by Dr. Snehal Deshpande, Mrs India Tenacious 2022 won by Mrs. Vandana Dua, Mrs India Congeniality 2022 won by Mrs. Mamta Mohan Singh, Mrs India Perfectionist 2022 won by Mrs. Parul Sharma, Mrs India Sparkling 2022 won by Mrs. Alta Sharma, Mrs India Charming 2022 won by Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs India Glamorous 2022 won by Mrs. Saroja Naidu, Mrs India Spectacular 2022 won by Mrs. Leena Agarwal, Mrs India Alluring 2022 won by Mrs. Swathi Lingaraj, Mrs India Exquisite 2022 won by Mrs. Priyanka Jain, Mrs India Renaissance 2022 won Mrs. Pragati Saxena, Mrs India Ravishing 2022 won by Mrs. Sukriti Dhingra, Mrs India Photogenic 2022 won by Mrs. Teena Chandola, Mrs India Talented 2022 won by Mrs. Madhura Somashekar, Mrs India Elegant 2022 won by Mrs. Geena Sandhu, Mrs India Intelligent 2022 won by Dr. Neelu Khurana and Mrs India Sensational 2022 won by Mrs. Kalpana Dua.

The primary reason Mrs India International Queen was established was to uplift the society and act as a role model for the rest of the world. It is a platform where married ladies from all over the world may network and gain exposure from other nations. A platform for showcasing your talents, pursuing your goals, and inspiring others. The founder believes that she is here to provide you with a life-altering experience as well as the joy and happiness that come with earning a crown, with the thought that each lady is special and unique in her own way. The pageant also has no restrictions on an aspiring and deserving candidate. Overall, pageants show off the exceptional talent, beauty, and service that women all around the world are capable of.”