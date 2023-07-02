Saroj Khan wanted Remo D'Souza to make her biopic

Saroj Khan passed away in 2020. Remo D'Souza had once revealed that the ace choreographer wanted him to make her biopic if it is ever made

National Award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza had once shared that he is keen to make a film on late choreographer Saroj Khan. He had revealed that it was the late choreographer's wish. In an old interview with IANS, Remo D'Souza shares, "We had a long conversation and she said, 'If someone were to make by biopic, you do it because you know the struggle as well as dance'".

Recalling his special memory of the late choreographer, Remo said, "There is not one specific incident that I can recall and say as 'this is a special memory' that I have of Saroj ji, because she has seen me grow from a struggler to the choreographer I am today. But I have to say that in the last few years, we came closer and I feel fortunate that I worked with Saroj ji in her last work, the 'Tabah ho gaye' dance number in the film 'Kalank'. For her, it was about uniting with her favourite Madhuri (Dixit) ji and I was happy to assist Saroj ji. I was handling the technical aspect of the dance."

Remo also opened up on the biggest lessons he learned from Saroj Khan, one that "resonates with me every passing day".

He recalled how she told him that, "In our industry, you either make relations from the heart, or you just do not build them, because here people only mingle for their interest. There is a sense of 'being indifferent' here, so no one is a friend or enemy. If you are talented, you are appreciated. That is it. She would always say, 'if you bond with someone do it with all heart, otherwise don't do it. Bonds forged of success and failuire don't last for life, but the ones born of the heart have nothing to do with success-failure'," shared the choreographer.

Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.