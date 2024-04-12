Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary 2024: Films and shows of the actor that were released posthumously 

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. He died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66. Here’s a list of his projects that were released posthumously.

Veteran Bollywood icon Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The shocking news of his demise sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry, leaving his fans bereft.

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

However, it was his part as the endearing Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' established Satish Kaushik as a household celebrity. He penned the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed popular films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He has directed and produced several hit films, including 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

Even after his demise, Satish Kaushik never left his presence on the screen for a while, since most of his projects were released posthumously. Here’s a list of the same.

Guns & Gulaabs

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show. The show also stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Satish plays the role of Adarsh's father.

Pop Kaun?

Director Farhad Samji came up with the comedy series starring Satish alongside Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Jamie Lever, and Nupur Sanon among others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Satish was also seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' as Nadeem Chacha. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Kaagaz 2

The film shows Satish's character seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies. Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight. Satish also produced the film.

Emergency

Satish Kaushik will play the role of activist and politician Jagjivan Ram in the upcoming film. Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also the director of the film.

Patna Shuklla

'Patna Shuklla' shows how Raveena Tandon helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well. She can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Satish essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

