Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary 2024: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan remembered the late actor-director Satish Kaushik as a 'best landlord' in his struggling days. Aaryan shared a picture of him in a printed shirt and denim and called him a great human being, who helped him in his initial years of struggle and guided him always.

A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter Sir

RIP SATISH SIR 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/82irTbDhoa — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 9, 2023

He wrote on 'X': "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji)."

Satish died of a heart attack and his last rites were held at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.

Anupam Kher told sources that Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi to celebrate Holi when he began to feel uneasy. "He told his driver to take him to the hospital... he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way," he said.

Following a post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the actor's body was flown to Mumbai and taken to his residence in Mumbai's Versova locality at around 6.30 pm.

Satish Kaushik's unfortunate demise has left Bollywood in shambles. Condolences for the much revered actor and director have been coming in huge numbers.

Hailing from Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years. The late actor is known for his roles in 'Mr. India', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others.

Kartik Aaryan's recent revelations

Kartik Aaryan is often dubbed as the 'humble King' by his fanbase. The actor started his acting journey in 2011 with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' but it wasn't until the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' in 2018 that he truly felt successful. But, did you know? Kartik revealed that even after starring in several films, he didn't own a car and used to ride in an autorickshaw to attend award shows.

Kartik shared that after working as a leading hero for a few years, he wanted to upgrade his standard of living as he was facing a few problems. “Like, I didn’t have a car to go to award functions. It used to feel like… yaar, I am taking a rickshaw. It was like this for the first 3-4 films,” he said.

(With Inputs from IANS)