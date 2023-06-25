Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh’s rendition of hit ‘Pasoori’ to release tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to recreate the magic with Arijit Singh with the 'Pasoori Nu', the latest musical addition to the album of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.' The song will release tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Pic/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to recreate the magic with Arijit Singh with the 'Pasoori Nu', the latest musical addition to the album of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.' The song will release tomorrow.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is gearing up for a grand release this week and anticipation for the film has been on the rise. The trailer and the songs have profoundly set the right tone for this soulful love story. Continuing the musical spree, the makers are here with the teaser of its new song, 'Pasoori Nu,' guaranteeing yet another hit addition to the film’s blockbuster album.

With 'Pasoori Nu', the makers are giving audiences a chance to relive the global hit song 'Pasoori.' Kartik Aaryan had previously said that the era of Bollywood films that had grandeur and the prominent elements of song and dance would make a comeback with Satyaprem ki Katha. The film has already enchanted audiences with soulful melodies, Aaj Ke Baad and Naseeb Se; as well as the upbeat garba number Sun Sajni.

The release of Pasoori Nu will be yet another opportunity for audiences to watch hit jodi Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani share the silver screen. With Arijit Singh’s vocals being added to this magical combination, Pasoori Nu is certain to be widely loved.

'Pasoori Nu' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song have been written by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' releases in theatres on 29th June 2023.