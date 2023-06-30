'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: Film emerges as Kartik Aaryan's third highest opening day collection

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: Having released on a public holiday, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer got a healthy start at the theatres

Still from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theatres on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha. Having opened on a public holiday, the film has made a good collection on day 1. The film which opened to largely positive reviews collected Rs 9.25 crore on day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share updates on the first day collection of Satyaprem Ki Katha. "#SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]… Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows… Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM… Thu ₹ 9.25 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

"Emerges #KartikAaryan’s third biggest opening day, after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #LoveAajKal. Going forward, the numbers may decline on Day 2 [Fri], since it’s a working day, but Day 3 and 4 [Sat-Sun] hold the key… If its target audience - families - patronise the content, a strong weekend number cannot be ruled out," he added.

The makers had hosted a special screening of the film a day before its theatrical release. Kiara Advani was accompanied by her husband actor Sidharth Malhotra and her parents. "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha," wrote Sidharth reviewing the film.

Kiara also shared her reaction to this post and wrote, “Thank you my love.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Kiara and Kartik took to social media to thank their fans for their support. Kiara posted a message to her Instagram story that stated, "Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full." Kartik, on the other hand, shared a photo of himself from the Siddhivinayak Temple and commented, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."