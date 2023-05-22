Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to wrap shoot with picturesque dance number in Mumbai

Picturesque locations to be highlight of track that will see Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik romance Kiara

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

At the fag end of the filming process, the team behind Kartik Aaryan-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to conclude the shoot with a special dance number at a picturesque beach in suburban Mumbai.

A source close to the production says, “A massive set was erected for the song 10 days ago. A bungalow was booked for the shoot. There will be breathtaking views and a scenic backdrop that will enhance the visual appeal of the dance song. The team is keen to create a visually stunning spectacle.”

Choreographer Bosco Martis is set to infuse his energy into this special number. “The choreography is contemporary, and the music is groovy. The track will be shot over the week. The team started filming with Kartik today.” Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance features Kiara Advani alongside Aaryan.

