Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani to wrap shoot with picturesque dance number in Mumbai

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to wrap shoot with picturesque dance number in Mumbai

Updated on: 22 May,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Picturesque locations to be highlight of track that will see Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik romance Kiara

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to wrap shoot with picturesque dance number in Mumbai

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to wrap shoot with picturesque dance number in Mumbai
x
00:00

At the fag end of the filming process, the team behind Kartik Aaryan-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to conclude the shoot with a special dance number at a picturesque beach in suburban Mumbai.


A source close to the production says, “A massive set was erected for the song 10 days ago. A bungalow was booked for the shoot. There will be breathtaking views and a scenic backdrop that will enhance the visual appeal of the dance song. The team is keen to create a visually stunning spectacle.”



Choreographer Bosco Martis is set to infuse his energy into this special number. “The choreography is contemporary, and the music is groovy. The track will be shot over the week. The team started filming with Kartik today.” Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance features Kiara Advani alongside Aaryan.


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares picturesque video from snow-capped Kashmir

kartik aaryan kiara advani bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK