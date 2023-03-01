Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Savour a special delivery of Zwigato on March 17

Savour a special delivery of ‘Zwigato’ on March 17

Updated on: 01 March,2023 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Follow the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence

Savour a special delivery of ‘Zwigato’ on March 17

Pic/ Still from 'Zwigato'


Get ready to witness the extraordinary lives of ordinary people in Kapil Sharma's much-awaited film, Zwigato! Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the official trailer is out and it promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. Follow the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.
 
Zwigato is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, of shared laughter, and of love that make life worth living.
 
Watch this beautiful journey of life, and experience the joys and sorrows in Zwigato releasing in theatres on March 17. Directed and written by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, the film that will touch your heart and leave you with a smile on your face.


Also read: Whacky Wednesday: Kapil Sharma's show was supposed to air on TV for only 3 months



To promote the film, Kapil shared his poster on Instagram and wrote, “Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On the other hand, the actress while sharing her own poster wrote, “Meet Pratima. Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahana Goswami (@shahanagoswami)

'Zwigato' has already been premiered at Toronto International Film festival, and Busan International Film Festival. The film had premiered in India earlier this year at the  Kerala International Film Festival.

The film has received critical acclaim so far and the cast has been appreciated for their nuanced performances. Meanwhile, director Anurag Kashyap had recently heaped praise on Kapil for his performance in the film. “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry," he had said. 

kapil sharma the kapil sharma show nandita das anurag kashyap bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK