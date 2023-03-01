Savour a special delivery of ‘Zwigato’ on March 17

Follow the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence

Pic/ Still from 'Zwigato'

Get ready to witness the extraordinary lives of ordinary people in Kapil Sharma's much-awaited film, Zwigato! Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the official trailer is out and it promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. Follow the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.



Zwigato is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, of shared laughter, and of love that make life worth living.



Watch this beautiful journey of life, and experience the joys and sorrows in Zwigato releasing in theatres on March 17. Directed and written by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, the film that will touch your heart and leave you with a smile on your face.

To promote the film, Kapil shared his poster on Instagram and wrote, “Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh.”

On the other hand, the actress while sharing her own poster wrote, “Meet Pratima. Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai.”

'Zwigato' has already been premiered at Toronto International Film festival, and Busan International Film Festival. The film had premiered in India earlier this year at the Kerala International Film Festival.

The film has received critical acclaim so far and the cast has been appreciated for their nuanced performances. Meanwhile, director Anurag Kashyap had recently heaped praise on Kapil for his performance in the film. “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry," he had said.