The makers of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela have easily hit the bull’s eye by casting Sayani Gupta in the film that revolves around a finance whiz (played by Prateik Babbar) and a spirited intimacy coordinator, Ruby. After all, Gupta, who plays the role of the latter, has worked with several intimacy coordinators in her previous films, and has also taught her peers the art of filming tricky scenes. “We had a professional on set in 2013 while shooting Margarita with a Straw. Back then, this was an alien concept, but director Shonali Bose got Monsoon Bisell and Adil Hussain to work with Kalki Koechlin and me. Later, we also had another intimacy coordinator, Aastha Khanna Bhardwaj, on board for Four More Shots Please. Having worked with them, I jokingly say that I have a PhD in the subject.”

Gupta has also taught her peers the tricks to shoot graver sequences in which violence may also be involved. “I have been part of scenes that were intimate and violent. Off screen, I have worked as a coordinator too. So, for this film, I didn’t have to undergo any prep work. I always say that the best research comes from life’s experiences. Of course, workshops and rehearsals help.”

Though the addition of intimacy coordinators on film sets may easily be seen as among the most progressive steps that the industry has taken to cater to women’s safety, Gupta isn’t always in favour of their appointment. “Sometimes, it is great to work with one, but at times, having them on the set comes in the way of doing scenes in an organic way. As an actor, I know the kind of conversations I must have with my co-actor, and the presence of a coordinator makes things awkward. It can also hamper the flow of a scene that is naturally unfolding with two actors who share the same wavelength.”

As for Danish Aslam’s romcom that releases online on JioCinema on November 8, Gupta admits that no intimate scenes are involved. She describes it as a tale of two people who are “equally strange” in their own ways. “The film debendrelivers a message but doesn’t get too serious. It talks about inclusivity and gay pride. We shot at a pride parade, so the film is truly inclusive and open; a celebration of love,” she says of the movie that reunites her with Babbar after the show, Four More Shots Please.

“I recommended Prateik for it. I had already come on board, and Danish was looking to cast for his role. We share chemistry on screen because we are good buddies in real life. We constantly make fun of each other and have seen each other [evolve] in certain ways.”