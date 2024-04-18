'I regret casting you': Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at 'Kabir Singh' actor Adil Hussain

‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani featured Adil Hussain as the former's professor. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Adil Hussain, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Pic/Instagram

Seasoned actor Adil Hussain, who is known for films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Life of Pi’, and ‘English Vinglish’ to name a few, made startling comments on being a part of the 2019 film ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. However, the statements made by Adil caught the attention of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who hit back.

On the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on. I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh."

Adil plays Shahid’s professor in the film and asserts that he walked out of the film and fears his wife's reaction if she happens to watch it. Speaking about Sandeep, he said, “I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified.”

Sandeep took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the video of the interview and wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did.

I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly.”

'Kabir Singh', which emerged as Shahid's biggest hit of his career, was a remake of 'Arjun Reddy'. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a hattrick of blockbusters with his recent directorial, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain will next be seen in 'Ulajh' which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah. The film follows the journey of a young diplomat, who, belongs to a prominent family of patriots, and finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

(With inputs from IANS)