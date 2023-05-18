SC stays West Bengal govt ban on 'The Kerala Story', asks makers to add disclaimer

The Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story'. Meanwhile, In Tamil Nadu, additional security will be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements will be made for moviegoers who want to see the film

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story'.

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court also directed the makers of 'The Kerala Story' to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Senior Adv Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, says that disclaimer -"there is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure" and "the film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue- shall be added.

As for the alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu, the SC said, "In TN, additional security can be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements can be made for moviegoers who want to see the film. No steps shall be taken by TN or its officers or instrumentalities including police to prevent the screening of the film.

While 'The Kerala Story' continues to receive backlash in some parts of the country for spreading hate speech and targeting a particular community, the movie is still going strong at the box office against all the odds.

The movie which earned Rs. 8.03 crore on its opening day, the Adah Sharma-starrer, 'The Kerala Story', has surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark in just 12 days and the numbers are expected to go up since it is still performing well at the box office.

'The Kerala Story' which made waves across social media platforms over its 'explosive' storyline, as per the trade reports, the movie will soon cross the Rs. 200 crore mark if the number of footfalls continues to go up in the coming week.

Recently, 'The Kerala Story', grabbed many eyeballs when it entered the coveted '100 crore' club after minting Rs. 112.9 crore in just nine days at the domestic box office.

Just a few days after crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, on May 16, the movie added another feather to makers' hat as it churned Rs. 150 crore (nett) in theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)