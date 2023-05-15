Breaking News
VHP holds special screening of The Kerala Story in Ahmedabad multiplex

Updated on: 15 May,2023 06:54 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday organised a special screening of the controversial film "The Kerala Story" at a multiplex here in Gujarat, a VHP leader said

File photo

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday organised a special screening of the controversial film "The Kerala Story" at a multiplex here in Gujarat, a VHP leader said.


The invitees included members of the Hindutva organisation, religious leaders, and others.



VHP's Gujarat unit secretary Ashok Raval said they have requested the state government to make the film tax-free.


"The response to the morning show of the movie was overwhelming with around 600 people turning up as against the hall's capacity of 500. Several people sat on stairs," Raval claimed.

He said around 16-17 religious leaders also watched the movie, the screening of which was organised by VHP.

Raval said VHP and other organisations have appealed to the state government to make the movie tax-free.

"I do not understand why it has not done so. The movie should be made exempt from tax in all states," he said.

The "Kerala Story" has been at the centre of a controversy since it was released on May 5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

