BJP-government encouraging violence through movies to stoke communal fires: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti was reacting to a scuffle between two groups over “The Kerala Story” movie at a hostel in Government Medical College in Jammu region of the former J&K state that left a Kashmiri medical student injured with a head injury

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. File Photo/AFP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre was promoting and encouraging violence through movies to incite communal violence.

The Peoples Democratic Party President said that the blood of innocents is being spilled to quench the Bharatiya Janata Party’s insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends.

Mufti was reacting to a scuffle between two groups over “The Kerala Story” movie at a hostel in Government Medical College in Jammu region of the former J&K state that left a Kashmiri medical student injured with a head injury.

The incident sparked protests with the students demanding action against the mobsters and demanding an inquiry into the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is underway, PTI reported.

"There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC hostel Jammu. Cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on," the SSP said.

The protesting students said the scuffle took place after late Sunday night when a student shared a link of the controversial film in the official group of the first-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates, stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.

Mufti tweeted: “Shocking that GOI promotes & encourages violence through movies stoking communal fires. The blood of innocents is being spilled to quench BJPs insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends. Request @OfficeOfLGJandK ji to take cognisance & punish the culprits. (SIC).”

The student, who had objected to the sharing of the link, was later confronted and assaulted inside the hostel, leading to a scuffle as more and more students along with some outsiders joined the ruckus.

The students alleged that members of a right-wing group were brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans and attacked one of the students with a sharp-edged object, injuring him in the head. Two more students also sustained injuries in the assault.

The outsiders fled after police rushed to the scene to control the situation.

A group of students boycotted their classes and assembled outside GMC hospital this morning to press for an inquiry and demand appropriate action against the culprits.

"It was a deliberate attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. The Kerala story movie is not some holy sculpture. People have different opinions with regard to the controversial film," a student said, demanding that culprits be identified and appropriate actions be taken against them as a deterrent to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the campus. He said the CCTV footage is available to nail the culprits.

Principal GMC Shashi Sudhan Sharma visited the protesting students and assured them that action will be taken as per the law of the land. (With additional reporting from PTI)