Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Screenwriters Association unveils 5th edition of SWA Awards 2024 nominations now open
<< Back to Elections 2024

Screenwriters' Association unveils 5th edition of SWA Awards 2024, nominations now open

Updated on: 14 March,2024 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The SWA Awards are a way of celebrating the unsung heroes behind the scenes of our glorious film industry and honouring the exceptional craftsmanship of screenwriters

Screenwriters' Association unveils 5th edition of SWA Awards 2024, nominations now open

SWA

Listen to this article
Screenwriters' Association unveils 5th edition of SWA Awards 2024, nominations now open
x
00:00

The Screenwriters' Association (SWA) proudly announced the commencement of the nomination process for the much-anticipated 5th edition of the SWA Awards 2024. The awards aim to celebrate the brilliance of screenwriters in Indian film, television, lyrics, and the OTT media industry. 


A recent survey found that the majority of writers are dissatisfied with the recognition they receive for their contributions. This discontent further extends to their representation in marketing and promotional initiatives, with dissatisfaction rates ranging from 65% to 80% across various types of promotional activities.


The SWA Awards are thus a way of celebrating the unsung heroes behind the scenes of our glorious film industry and honouring the exceptional craftsmanship of screenwriters. As the only awards show that proudly proclaims, "Only for Writers, By the Writers', this annual event aims to place the real architects of imagination at the forefront of recognition and appreciation


In its 5th year, the SWA will span over 20 categories, recognizing everything from Web Adaptations to Television and Feature Films, highlighting the diversity and depth of storytelling in Indian cinema. The event will enable connections, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry and the screenwriting community. It will also serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, creative insights, and an opportunity for aspiring screenwriters to engage with established talents.

Speaking about this, Hitesh Kewalya, Chairperson of SWA Awards and Executive Committee Member, said, "Writers are the backbone of the industry and with SWA Awards we keep them at the forefront of this celebration of their passion, their craft and their undying spirit in these testing times for the world."

Preeti Mamgain, President, SWA, said, "The dissatisfaction among screenwriters is not just a grievance, it's an industry wake-up call. Recognizing and valuing their craft is an investment in the very soul of storytelling and the SWA Awards aim to do that and more."

Nominations are now open, and the screenwriting community is invited to be a part of this grand celebration of creativity, originality, and innovation in Indian cinema. Entries are invited from the talented pool of screenwriters who have brought impactful stories to life in the past year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK