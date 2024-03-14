Screenwriters' Association unveils 5th edition of SWA Awards 2024, nominations now open

The SWA Awards are a way of celebrating the unsung heroes behind the scenes of our glorious film industry and honouring the exceptional craftsmanship of screenwriters

The Screenwriters' Association (SWA) proudly announced the commencement of the nomination process for the much-anticipated 5th edition of the SWA Awards 2024. The awards aim to celebrate the brilliance of screenwriters in Indian film, television, lyrics, and the OTT media industry.

A recent survey found that the majority of writers are dissatisfied with the recognition they receive for their contributions. This discontent further extends to their representation in marketing and promotional initiatives, with dissatisfaction rates ranging from 65% to 80% across various types of promotional activities.

The SWA Awards are thus a way of celebrating the unsung heroes behind the scenes of our glorious film industry and honouring the exceptional craftsmanship of screenwriters. As the only awards show that proudly proclaims, "Only for Writers, By the Writers', this annual event aims to place the real architects of imagination at the forefront of recognition and appreciation

In its 5th year, the SWA will span over 20 categories, recognizing everything from Web Adaptations to Television and Feature Films, highlighting the diversity and depth of storytelling in Indian cinema. The event will enable connections, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry and the screenwriting community. It will also serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, creative insights, and an opportunity for aspiring screenwriters to engage with established talents.

Speaking about this, Hitesh Kewalya, Chairperson of SWA Awards and Executive Committee Member, said, "Writers are the backbone of the industry and with SWA Awards we keep them at the forefront of this celebration of their passion, their craft and their undying spirit in these testing times for the world."

Preeti Mamgain, President, SWA, said, "The dissatisfaction among screenwriters is not just a grievance, it's an industry wake-up call. Recognizing and valuing their craft is an investment in the very soul of storytelling and the SWA Awards aim to do that and more."

Nominations are now open, and the screenwriting community is invited to be a part of this grand celebration of creativity, originality, and innovation in Indian cinema. Entries are invited from the talented pool of screenwriters who have brought impactful stories to life in the past year.