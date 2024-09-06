'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The trailer shows Vikrant Massey in a never-before-seen before avatar. Massey plays the role of a serial killer, who abducts and murders children

After captivating the audience with the posters, the makers of the crime thriller 'Sector 36' starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal unveiled the intriguing trailer.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.

'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets.

The trailer shows Vikrant Massey in a never-before-seen before avatar. Massey plays the role of a serial killer, who abducts and murders children.

The storyline of the film takes a personal turn as a police officer portrayed by Deepak Dobriyal begins to look into the murders and comes across the killer. As the killer subtly intimidates the police officer's daughter, the story takes a new turn.

Talking about his role in the film, Vikrant Massey said, "Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I've done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these."

Deepak Dobriyal added, "I was captivated by the Sector 36 script from the very beginning. It's a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked. Inspired by true events, my character brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the upcoming crime thriller, releasing on September 13 marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut and offers a spine-chilling look at society's dark recesses.

