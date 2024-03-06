See video Kartik Aaryan shows 'two types of people in Goa', Neha Dhupia quickly points out third one

Kartik Aaryan, who is also a fitness freak, dropped a video on his social media, sharing glimpses of two types of people on a Goa vacation

Kartik Aaryan drops video

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' and 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik, who is also a fitness freak, took to his Instagram and dropped a video on his social media, sharing glimpses of two types of people on a Goa vacation. In the video shared by Kartik, we could see two individuals enjoying their vacations.

One person in the video is sipping juice, while another one (Kartik Aryan) is seen doing rigorous exercise by the beachside. The shirtless Kartik doing pushups has his fans drooling. While dropping the video, Kartik wrote, “Two types of people in Goa. Which one are you?” As soon as Kartik dropped the video, Neha Dhupia was quick enough to point out the third type of person on a Goa vacation. While commenting on the post, Neha wrote, “Third type - the one who shoots the videos.”

Moreover, Kartik has undergone a major transformation for 'Chandu Champion'. The superstar trained rigorously for 8 to 10 months for the film. As soon as Kartik dropped the video, fans started reacting to the clip. One fan wrote, “Huge respect to Kartik, who loves his fitness and his movies more than doing fun and drinking.” Another one wrote, “Chandu Khatam ho gyi hai, ab Rooh Baba banne ki taiyyari kro.”

Kartik Aaryan on the work front:

The actor has 'Chandu Champion', which marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.

The actor also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and it looks like Kartik Aaryan has already started shooting for his upcoming horror comedy. Although the actor didn’t say anything regarding this, he recently took to his story and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from one of his shoots. While sharing the story, the actor wrote ‘shoot mode on.’ In the clip, he also added Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s title track as the background music, hinting that the actor has started shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.