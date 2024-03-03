Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for the horror comedy?

It looks like Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It looks like Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Although the actor didn’t say anything regarding this, he took to his story and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from one of his shoots. While sharing the story, the actor wrote ‘shoot mode on.’ In the clip, he also added Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s title track as the background music, hinting that the actor has started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan raised the bar as he announced that he has joined hands with the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor, gearing up for the release of his sports drama Chandu Champion, took to his Instagram account and shared a video featuring Vidya Balan’s scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, along with Kartik Aaryan dancing as Rooh Baba from the second part of the franchise, announcing the return of ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan for the third part of the horror comedy.

With the video, Kartik Aaryan announced that the third installment will hit the big screen this Diwali and wrote, "And it's happening! OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

After announcing Vidya joining the franchise once again, Kartik shared details on the film’s leading lady. The actor revealed that Tripti Dimri will join the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the leading lady. This is the first time Tripti will be sharing screen space with Kartik. This cinematic extravaganza, proudly presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, adds another feather to their cap of spectacular film productions. As anticipation builds, mark your calendars for a Diwali celebration like never before, with this film by Anees Bazmee, which promises to be the biggest film of the year.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience. For the unversed, directed by Anees Bazmee Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on 20 May 2022 while the first part was released in 2007.