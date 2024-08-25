Part of a love album celebrating the monsoon season, Shaan says streaming platforms have opened doors for music that does not need the crutches of the visual medium to appeal to masses

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Singing in the rain x 00:00

Streaming sites may have made it easy for listeners to consume singles, but Shaan believes there is still place for cohesive music albums in the industry. “Because a lot of music is being streamed rather than watched as videos, we are seeing EPs and audio albums making a return. So, I think it’s a great time to release an album, that too with distinct voices,” says the singer, who has rendered Meethi meethi baarsatein for LoFi Baarish, a compilation of monsoon songs also featuring songs by Akhil Sachdeva, and Dev Negi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the rains are connected with the theme of love, [we] weaved an idea around it. Today, I am drawn to an offer if it is something I haven’t explored before. Songs that deal with social causes are [always a priority] for me, and so are numbers about brining glory to our country. As an entertainer, it’s my responsibility to be socially active, and create awareness through music. This is also the reason that I don’t put out random music on my label. I put out a song once in a fortnight because I am creating a space where each song has something special to say,” says the singer, adding that given that the Juju Baby album was the creative work of his friend Gourov Dasgupta, he was certain to be part of it.



Shaan’s son Maahi recently performed at Cannes 2024

Decades after making his industry debut, Shaan says the young crop of singers is benefited from the fact that they do not need to undergo a “filtering process” to make a mark as musicians. “They don’t need a contract from a label, or to tick certain boxes when it comes to developing the kind of voice that is needed. There’s a lot more freedom today to express oneself musically because a variety of music is now being accepted. On the flip side, however, when one has too much freedom, they don’t use it responsibly. When you make a song, and ask people to listen to it, you’re asking for their time. But, people sometimes don’t put enough effort into making music. People need to be sincere and deliver music that is reflective of their true potential. Rawness is good, but sometimes, it’s [reduced to the basics], which, in the long run, may not be good for the industry. Singers will no longer be encouraged to sharpen their skills.”

He minces no words when admitting that he “may not be the best singer” in the industry. “But anyone listening to my song will know it belongs to me. There’s a certain distinct quality to my approach. You need to maintain a standard that matches [what you have previously done].” As a mentor to two sons who are both finding a foothold in the music industry, Shaan says he encourages his kids to “create their own identity”. “This generation is blamed for not working hard, but I don’t see that happening with my boys. They’re focused and love music. They’re not venturing into this industry to make a lot of money or buy big cars. They work hard to simply make good music.”

His latest pit-stop amid his ongoing tour is in Dubai. Shaan has slipped into his dancing shoes for a while and has been challenging himself at 52 to put on a show that’s both visually and sonically appealing. “Adding the element of dance is really killing,” he laughs. “At this point in my life, every bone aches. But, I will definitely get some points for the effort, if not for the perfection. People like that,” he says, adding that his show will be interspersed with mimicry, and philosophy.