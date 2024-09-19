As Shabana Azmi turned 74 on Wednesday, actresses like Dia Mirza. Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi and Shibani Akhtar gathered to celebrate her

Shabana Azmi birthday celebration

Listen to this article Celebrating 50 at 74! Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza gather to celebrate Shabana Azmi on her birthday x 00:00

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi turned 74 on Wednesday, September 18. The senior actress spent her day with her near and dear ones from the film industry. Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Shibani Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar and Tanvi Azmi were present for the celebration. The women gathered and also celebrated Azmi's illustrious 50 year career in the industry as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shabana's 50th or 74th? Her girl gang take us back in time

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a joyful video on the occasion of Shabana Azmi’s 50th birthday with actors Urmila Matondkar and Vidya Balan. Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers on her Instagram, shared a short reel video from Shabana Azmi’s residence with Urmila and Vidya Balan as they joyously celebrate the veteran actor’s 74th birthday.

However, Farah and gang turned the clock back and celebrated her 50th birthday. Farah captioned the video post, “Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood!! Shabana Azmi n Vidya Balan .. n oh.. there s also Urmila Matondkar. Happy birthday Shabana" with a heart emoji.

The video starts with Farah saying, “We’re at the 50th… 50th birthday of the living legend, none other than Shabana Azmi. 50th birthday, really?” Urmila Matondkar adds in a state of shock. “This is your 50th?” Later, they are joined by Vidya Balan who says “No no 40th na.” For this compliment, the actress gets a warm, tight hug from Shabana. Farah adds “Say the women who are turning 50 soon.” and concludes with a burst of collective laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Earlier, Urmila also took to her Instagram and shared pictures with the senior actress. The first picture in the carousel is from her movie ‘Masoom’ in which she starred as a child artiste and played the daughter of Shabana. She also penned a long note in the caption talking about her relationship with the senior actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

Later in the night, Dia Mirza shared some chaotic group pictures from the evening. She credited Ali Fazal for turning photographer for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in the Prime Video documentary series ‘The Angry Men’ which highlighted the relationship between writer Javed Akhtar and Salim Javed, known for classics like, ‘Sholay’, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don and many others.