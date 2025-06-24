Breaking News
Shabana Azmi recalls first National Award win ahead of Ankur screening at India Week Hamburg

Shabana Azmi recalls first National Award win ahead of Ankur screening at India Week Hamburg

Updated on: 24 June,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Ahead of Ankur’s screening at the India Week Hamburg, Shabana Azmi remembers her first National Award win for the drama

Shabana Azmi recalls first National Award win ahead of Ankur screening at India Week Hamburg

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi recalls first National Award win ahead of Ankur screening at India Week Hamburg
Art can play an instrumental role in social change — this idea has been the cornerstone of Shabana Azmi’s acting career. And it’s this very idea that the veteran actor propagated as the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of India Week Hamburg, which kicked off yesterday. Hours before flying to Germany, the actor told mid-day that through her address, she wants to spotlight how cinema can propel change. “Art has the ability of creating a climate of sensitivity in which it is possible for change to occur. Some creators want to create for the sake of entertainment, and I have no quarrel with that, but we can redefine it rather than cater to our basest selves. Arth [1982], Paar [1984], and Fire [1996] are some of my films that have had a strong social impact,” she said. 

(From left) Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag in Ankur(From left) Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag in Ankur


The cultural event will run till June 29. On the itinerary today is a special screening of Azmi’s debut film, Ankur (1974), to mark over 50 years of its release. Late Shyam Benegal’s drama had earned Azmi a National Award. A rich career and numerous awards, including a recent one for Dabba Cartel, have followed since, but she admits that the first National Award win remains special. “I would be lying if I said awards give me the same thrill I felt back then. But I value appreciation and feel thankful for every award I get. I take nothing for granted,” said the actor, who will soon start shooting for Masoom: The New Generation. 


