Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, one of India's most iconic and revered actresses, is celebrating a remarkable 50 years in the film industry. In recognition of her illustrious career, the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 will pay tribute to Azmi during its 13th edition, honouring her extraordinary contributions to cinema.

The IFFSA Toronto’s tribute to Shabana Azmi will be a significant moment during the festival, celebrating her half-century-long journey that has shaped the landscape of Indian and international cinema. The festival, which is one of the largest South Asian film festivals in North America, will provide a fitting stage to honor her enduring legacy.

A glance at Shabana Azmi's illustrious career

Azmi made her cinematic debut in 1974 with Ankur, a landmark film in Indian parallel cinema. This new-wave movement, characterized by its serious, socially conscious content and neo-realism, garnered significant government support during the 1970s. Azmi’s powerful portrayal in Ankur quickly established her as one of the leading actresses in this genre, setting the tone for a career marked by exceptional versatility and critical acclaim.

Regarded as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, Shabana Azmi has earned a multitude of accolades throughout her career. She holds the record for five National Film Awards for Best Actress, an unparalleled achievement that highlights her exceptional talent and commitment to her craft. Additionally, Azmi has received five Filmfare Awards and several international honors, solidifying her reputation as a global cinematic icon.

In 1988, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor in India, for her contributions to Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi's upcoming work to look forward to

Azmi was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother who rekindles an old romance with character played by Dharmendra. She was lauded for her nuanced performance in the film that was a box office hit.

She will next be seen in the film 'Bun Tikki' backed by designer Manish Malhotra. The film stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.