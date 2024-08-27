Shabana Azmi shares picture of 'happy family' from Honey Irani's birthday celebration

Taking to her Instagram, Shabana shared a throwback picture from the celebration, expressing her warm wishes for Irani

Picture Courtesy/Shabana Azmi's Instagram account

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently joined her family to celebrate the birthday of Honey Irani, the first wife of her husband, Javed Akhtar.

Taking to her Instagram, Shabana shared a throwback picture from the celebration, expressing her warm wishes for Irani.

Along with the picture, Shabana captioned the picture with, "Happy family on Honey's last birthday."

Meanwhile, a docu-series about the legendary screenwriting duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was recently released.

Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, the series explores their iconic journey in Indian cinema. It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more. Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video..

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who is one of the most acclaimed actresses made her debut with the film Ankur (1974), which earned her first National Film Award for Best Actress. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films including Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), Mandi (1983), and Fire (1996).