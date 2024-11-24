habana Azmi shared a moving moment on social media today, posting a video of herself receiving a standing ovation at the festival in France

Renowned Indian actress and activist Shabana Azmi is currently in France, participating in the prestigious 46th Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, where she is being honoured with a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable 50-year career in Hindi cinema. The retrospective, which features a curated selection of her most iconic films, marks a significant milestone in Azmi’s illustrious journey, highlighting her enduring impact on global cinema.

Shabana Azmi gets emotional

The retrospective includes some of Azmi’s most acclaimed works, such as Ankur (1974), Mandi (1983), Masoom (1983), and Arth (1982), each showcasing her exceptional versatility and depth as an actress. Shabana Azmi shared a moving moment on social media today, posting a video of herself receiving a standing ovation at the festival. In the heartfelt message, she humbly thanked the audience, expressing her gratitude for the warm reception.

The honour of this retrospective in Nantes is a testament to Azmi's legacy in the French film world, where her films have long resonated with audiences. She has previously earned recognition at esteemed cultural venues such as the Centre Pompidou and the Cinémathèque, and the Nantes Festival des 3 Continents, where her film Godmother (1999) was the opening night feature.

This year marks a monumental achievement for Azmi, who has captivated audiences with her powerful performances across both Indian and international cinema. In addition to the retrospective, Azmi was recently awarded the prestigious Excellence in Cinema award at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) in recognition of her 50 years in the industry. A five-time winner of the National Film Award for Best Actress, Azmi's career spans a vast array of genres and languages, earning her acclaim both in India and abroad.

Throughout her career, Azmi has received numerous accolades, including India’s highest civilian honors: the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012. Her ongoing commitment to both the arts and social causes has made her one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema and beyond.

About Festival des 3 Continents

The Festival des 3 Continents, held annually in Nantes, showcases cinema from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, celebrating cultural diversity and fostering dialogue among filmmakers and audiences worldwide. This year, Azmi’s retrospective further cements her status as one of the finest actresses of her generation and a global ambassador for cinema’s power to transcend borders and inspire change. Taking to social media, she writes “It was overwhelming. Standing ovation and the respect was palpable. So energising to speak to young filmmakers who have mortgaged their houses, resorted to stealing mother's jewellery, will be on the streets if the films don't recover the money and yet all they can do is, think, breathe is CINEMA.

As Shabana Azmi celebrates this landmark in her career, her presence at the Festival des 3 Continents is a poignant reminder of the lasting influence she has had on cinema, both in India and across the globe.