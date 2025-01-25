Returning to theatre after five years with Broken Images, Shabana Azmi recounts improvising for 11 minutes after her Kolkata show had a technical glitch

Ask Shabana Azmi whether she is happier in front of the camera or on the stage, and she’d be hard-pressed to choose one. “The best thing for an actor is the luxury of being in both mediums. Ralph Fiennes does it regularly. Cate Blanchett, whom I love, does theatre in Sydney along with films. I’m fortunate that I can do both,” smiles the veteran actor, who has returned to theatre after five years with Broken Images.

Even as she was busy with Hindi films and web series for the past few years, Azmi could feel her love for theatre calling out to her. So, as soon as producer Raell Padamsee approached her to reprise her role in Broken Images, a play that she has been headlining on and off since 2012, she jumped at the opportunity.

The actor began her tour with a performance at the Kolkata Literary Meet on January 21. Returning to the stage after five years was joyful, but equally challenging. During the show, the team faced a technical glitch when the required image and voiceover stopped playing. Over the next 11 minutes, as the organisers tried to fix the problem, Azmi improvised and broke the fourth wall, with the audience believing that it was all a part of the play’s immersive experience. “The misadventures during a theatre performance can merit a book! The adrenaline rush prevents you from dwelling on the mistake, and one’s energy is fuelled into ensuring that the show goes on,” says the actor, who has several shows lined up in Mumbai and the US for the next few months.