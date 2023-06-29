Shae Gill reacts to ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Pasoori remake; urges fans to ‘not send hate’

Pakistani singer Shae Gill reacted to all the hate directed towards the Satyaprem Ki Katha remake. The singer who sang the original hit took to her Instagram stories and urged listeners to ‘not send hate’ to the makers

Shae Gill and Ali Sethi in the 'Pasoori' music video, Pic/Coke Studios, YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was wowing fans with its stellar soundtrack leading up to its release. ‘Pasoori Nu,’ a remake of the original Coke Studios ‘Pasoori’ sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was recently added to its album and released to Indian audiences. Arjiit Singh and Tulsi Kumar had lent their voices to this song – but it garnered mixed reactions and even disappointment from listeners upon release.

Pakistani singer Shae Gill reacted to all the hate directed towards the Satyaprem Ki Katha remake. The singer who sang the original hit took to her Instagram stories and urged listeners to ‘not send hate’ to the makers.

"I've been getting a lot of questions about whether this was my decision. Guys, I do not own the song. I do not have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you about the remake of the song," Shae said in the clip.

Shae also opened up about the trolls that the Bollywood remake of Pasoori has been receiving. She said that while she was extremely grateful for the love and support they (Gill and Sethi) had received for the original song, she requested fans to not hate on the new version.

Shae said, "But also I wanted to talk about all of the hate that people have been sending towards the song. I understand that you love the original Pasoori song so much, can't even begin to express how grateful I am."

"But also, at the same time, I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake, that'll help," she added.

She urged people that if they didn't like the rendition, then "just don't listen to it. If it is something that you don't like at all, then you don't listen to it instead of sending hate,” she said.

Gill also talked about how public humiliation of any form of art or artist is not courteous -- "Not liking something and talking about it at home is fine. But if you're publicly humiliating it and insulting someone, it's not very nice, is it," she said.

While Pasoori Nu garnered criticism, Kiara and Kartik’s chemistry was still a delight to watch on-screen. Satyaprem Ki Katha can be watched in theatres now.