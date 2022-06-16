Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman get clicked together at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivans wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and A.R. Rahman get clicked together at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Updated on: 16 June,2022 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: A.R Rahman


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music maestro AR Rahman reunited at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Mahabalipuram on June 9. AR
Rahman's son AR Ameen has posted a picture on social media.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen posing with AR Rahman and AR Ameen. While the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with black
pants as his outfit of the day, the father-son duo chose ethnic attires for the occasion. The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga. A fan wrote, "Alexa, play Dil Se re! " Another fan commented, "Omggggg.....my two biggest favourites ...Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame."




 
 
 
 
 
