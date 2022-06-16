Shah Rukh Khan and A.R. Rahman get clicked together at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: A.R Rahman

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music maestro AR Rahman reunited at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Mahabalipuram on June 9. AR

Rahman's son AR Ameen has posted a picture on social media.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen posing with AR Rahman and AR Ameen. While the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with black

pants as his outfit of the day, the father-son duo chose ethnic attires for the occasion. The picture was shared by the music composer and singer on his Instagram account and fans cannot stop going gaga. A fan wrote, "Alexa, play Dil Se re! " Another fan commented, "Omggggg.....my two biggest favourites ...Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

