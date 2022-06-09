'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

The filmmaker wrote- "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are tying the knot today on June 9. Shah Rukh Khan has reached Mahabalipuram along with manager Pooja Dadlani. The star's 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar has now shared a picture from the wedding.

The filmmaker wrote- "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."

Khan's pictures were shared by his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani and she captioned the post- "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!" The star aced his look by donning a stunning and stylish light brown pathani suit.

Coming to the couple, a few hours ago, Vignesh shared some adorable pictures with Nayanthara on social media and penned a heartfelt note that read- "Today is June 9th. and it’s Nayan’s. thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful. I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !"

Vignesh Shivan said, "I am moving to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I will be getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It has been planned as an intimate event with only a small circle of family and friends attending.

"We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logisitic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties.

The director disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

