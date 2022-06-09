Breaking News
'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

Updated on: 09 June,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Atlee Kumar


Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are tying the knot today on June 9. Shah Rukh Khan has reached Mahabalipuram along with manager Pooja Dadlani. The star's 'Jawan' director Atlee Kumar has now shared a picture from the wedding.

The filmmaker wrote- "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)


