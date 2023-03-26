Shah Rukh Khan and family make a stunning appearance in coordinated black outfits

Sunday was a memorable day for Shah Rukh Khan's fans, as his wife Gauri Khan surprised them with a stunning family picture

Sunday turned out to be a special day for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans as his wife Gauri Khan treated them to a perfect family picture.



Taking to Instagram, interior designer Gauri announced a new coffee table book titled 'My Life in Design'.



Alongside the announcement, she dropped the fam-jam picture.



'Family is what makes a home... Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book... coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign,' she captioned the post.

In the professionally-shot photograph, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen striking a stylish pose with their children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. All of them are dressed in black ensembles.



King Khan twinned with his son Aryan in black leather jacket. The father-son duo paired the jackets with black T-shirt. Gauri looks gorgeous in a black dress with a plunging neckline. For the photo-op, Suhana looks classy in a white and black corset outfit.



The little one looked super cute in an all-black outfit.



SRK's family picture caught everyone's attention.



Reacting to it, actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented, 'Gorgeous picture.'



Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri.



After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.



Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan, on November 13. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

