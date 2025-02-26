Shah Rukh Khan will be moving into a duplex apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra with his family. The actor has leased two duplex apartments for three years

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai abode named Mannat has been a filmy destination for years. The place that has been home for the Khan family is also a tourist destination for fans. Every day, fans are seen standing outside his house ad getting pictures clicked with hopes of catching a glimpse of their favourite star. However, Khan will soon be moving out of his lavish bungalow.

Shah Rukh Khan to temporarily shift to a flat

From May onwards, all the fans and tourist who visit Mannat will be welcomed by the site of workers carrying out renovation work. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Khan will be moving out of the lavish bungalow as the residence will be undergoing renovation and extension work. During this period which is likely to go on for period of two years, the Khan family will be staying in two duplex apartments in Bandra's Pali Hill on rent. The duplexes are owned by the Bhagnani father-son duo Vashu and Jackky. The superstar took it on lease for a period of three years.

According to an HT report, the four floors will house not just the Khan family but also their security and staff and even have some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. He will reportedly pay rent of ₹24 lakh per month for the four floors.

About duplex rented by SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has rented two luxury duplexes in Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for three years. The actor has paid a total of Rs 8.67 crore for the same time period. The documents accessed by Zapkey.com reveal that the two duplexes are located in a building named Puja Casa. The duplexes occupy the first, second, seventh and eighth floors of the building. The duplexes belong to the Bhagnani father-son duo of Vashu and Jackky.

Reportedly, the first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jackky, and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for a monthly rent of Rs 11.54 lakh along with a security deposit of Rs 32.97 lakh for a period of 36 months. The second duplex is rented from Vashu Bhagnani for a monthly rent of Rs 12.61 lakh. The security deposit for the duplex is Rs 36 lakh for three years. The documents show that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of Rs 2.22 lakh and registration fees of Rs 2,000 were paid.