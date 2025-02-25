Aditya Chopra has finalised the script for Pathaan 2, which promises to surpass the first instalment in scale and intensity. Sources say that SRK was quite impressed by the script

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Aditya Chopra finalises script for Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot after King x 00:00

Kursi ki peti bandh lo

ADVERTISEMENT

There is an exciting update for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! The superstar is reportedly gearing up for his highly anticipated return as Pathaan in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. We have come to know that filmmaker Aditya Chopra has finalised the script for Pathaan 2, which promises to surpass the first instalment in scale and intensity. Sources say that SRK was quite impressed by the script, and will start filming after completing Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. The director for Pathaan 2 is yet to be finalised. Reportedly, Aditya himself is keen on helming the SRK-starrer, although Brahmastra (2022) director Ayan Mukerji is also being considered. Principal photography is expected to begin early next year. The film will release by the end of 2026.