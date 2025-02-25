Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Aditya Chopra finalises script for Pathaan 2 Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot after King

Have you heard? Aditya Chopra finalises script for Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot after King

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Aditya Chopra has finalised the script for Pathaan 2, which promises to surpass the first instalment in scale and intensity. Sources say that SRK was quite impressed by the script

Have you heard? Aditya Chopra finalises script for Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot after King

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Aditya Chopra finalises script for Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot after King
x
00:00

Kursi ki peti bandh lo



There is an exciting update for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! The superstar is reportedly gearing up for his highly anticipated return as Pathaan in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. We have come to know that filmmaker Aditya Chopra has finalised the script for Pathaan 2, which promises to surpass the first instalment in scale and intensity. Sources say that SRK was quite impressed by the script, and will start filming after completing Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. The director for Pathaan 2 is yet to be finalised. Reportedly, Aditya himself is keen on helming the SRK-starrer, although Brahmastra (2022) director Ayan Mukerji is also being considered. Principal photography is expected to begin early next year. The film will release by the end of 2026. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan aditya chopra ayan mukerji parineeti chopra bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK