Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan, who has been winning hearts with his adorable performances at his school’s annual day program, is now winning hearts for his incredible singing as well as guitar playing skills. A viral video shows the star kid crooning to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s song Die With a Smile while strumming his guitar. Watch the clip below.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam singing ‘Die With a Smile’ while strumming his guitar is the cutest thing you’ll watch today! #ShahRukhKhan #AbRamKhan #Entertainment #Bollywoodbuzz pic.twitter.com/Jrqx8ppYYG — Mid Day (@mid_day) February 25, 2025

The song is from Lady Gaga's seventh solo studio album, Mayhem. She told LA Times, "I remember feeling that it was a song people needed to hear. I write music all the time, and sometimes you feel like you're creating something that some people might like. But there are other times when you work on something, and you just know it's going to speak deeply to all kinds of people. I knew it immediately."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan on working with AbRam in Mufasa

SRK had a fun time working with sons Aryan and AbRam in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. During one of the promotional videos, the actor revealed that AbRam worked hard on memorizing the lines. "It has been around 10-15 years... Now, people are more akin to speaking in English. I am happy that he worked hard on the project. He (AbRam) learned his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). So, the whole family was involved," said Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan played Simba. AbRam joined in as the voice of young Mufasa.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar will reunite with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for King. Earlier reports suggested that the film is inspired by the English-language French production, Leon: The Professional (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Khan will be playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and his daughter Suhana Khan will be stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

It will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and also have Abhay Verma of Munjya fame in a pivotal role.