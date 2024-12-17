Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan instructed Aryan and AbRam to give as many takes as they’ve been asked for during Mufasa: The Lion King

Updated on: 17 December,2024 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Watch as Shah Rukh Khan, humble as ever, talks about the importance of Aryan and AbRam finding their way as actors, remaining professional, and giving their best

Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan and AbRam Pic/AFP

As the country prepares for The Khan trio to finally come together on the big screen, Disney Films India released a new BTS video featuring Shah Rukh Khan where he discusses the advice and suggestions he gave how two young cubs, Aryan and AbRam. The two young Khans play pivotal roles in the Hindi version of the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King, voicing Simba and young Mufasa. Watch as Shah Rukh Khan, humble as ever, talks about the importance of Aryan and AbRam finding their way as actors, remaining professional, and giving their best.



 
 
 
 
 
Shah Rukh Khan’s advice for his kids 

In a video shared on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan says, “I have been working in films for so many years. If I try to explain to my kids mathematics it would be at par like 'Ok my father is trying to teach me something that he knows better'. But since I work in the acting field, whatever I say seems like it has been set in stone. 'Oh he knows it, so this is how we need to do'. And an actor should find his voice. So I don't advise my kids to do anything, provide suggestions maybe. In both films, I never told them, 'You need to say this line like this'.”

He adds, “I have my way of speaking and saying dialogues, mannerisms, and style. I don't impose that. I asked them to speak Hindi fluently. If they could sync it would be better, and said that no matter how many takes you've been asked for, do it. Children should be left alone as far as acting is concerned.”

About Mufasa: The Lion King 

The film explores Mufasa's journey from an orphaned cub to his prominence as a monarch. Along the way, viewers discover more about his complicated connection with his brother Taka, who would later become the infamous Scar. The poignant tale, which centres on Kiara, Simba, and Nala's curious daughter, is told through Rafiki's narrative. Timon and Pumbaa, of course, contribute their unique sense of humour.

Besides the Khans, other voices include Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

