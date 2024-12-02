Yogita Chavan took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment with Mufasa: The Lion King poster which credits Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam above other seasoned actors

Yogita Chavan, Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan, AbRam, and Gauri Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Marathi actor Yogita Chavan questions Shah Rukh Khan’s sons being named above veterans in Mufasa: The Lion King poster x 00:00

Marathi actor Yogita Chavan has weighed in on the poster credits for the upcoming animated feature Mufasa: The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa. Other voices include Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

Yogita Chavan unhappy with Mufasa: The Lion King poster credits

Yogita Chavan took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment with Mufasa: The Lion King poster which credits Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam above other seasoned actors from the industry. She wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan I can understand….but why are Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan’s names in bold??? How wrong is it to write the names of other veterans Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Mishra, and Shreyas Talpade as secondary? Of course, they all have contributed more to the film industry than Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.”

For those unversed, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan. The special untitled Bollywood series is produced by Gauri Khan. It marks a collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema," as per the official press release.

About Mufasa: The Lion King

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins. It will be released in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.