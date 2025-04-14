Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new train connecting Ambedkar's birthplace with New Delhi is a tribute to his work and role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off a new train from Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new train from Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, BR Ambedkar's birthplace, to New Delhi via Kota on the eve of his birth anniversary on Sunday and praised PM Modi for transforming rail connectivity for common man.

Om Birla praised the Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday for revolutionising rail connectivity across the country. He said the efforts being made under the current leadership are not only modernising infrastructure but also making rail travel more accessible, according to the ANI.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony during the launch of a special train between Kota and Delhi, Birla said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Railway Minister has given a new direction to rail connectivity. We can say that along with these railway lines and new railway stations, many new trains like Namo and Vande Bharat have been started in India. People who travel on a daily basis also get facilities through MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains so that even the poorest of the poor can board the train," as per the ANI.

A PTI report stated that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and other senior leaders attended the flagging-off ceremony via videoconferencing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new train connecting Ambedkar's birthplace with New Delhi is a tribute to his work and role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, as per the PTI.

He added that besides the train, the Indian Railways is planning to launch a Bharat Gaurav train to connect the Panchteerath -- his place of birth, education, where he adopted Buddhism, place of death, and his cremation site -- to facilitate visits for his followers, the news agency reported.

Calling the new train - Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kota-New Delhi 20155/56 Express - a gift to the state on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Yadav said it will improve connectivity with Delhi.

"The economic and social development of the state will get a boost and passengers will be able to avail easy, convenient and economical travel," Yadav said, as per the PTI.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said, "During its daily normal operation, the train will start from Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 3.30 pm every day and reach New Delhi at 4.25 am the next day morning via Indore, Ujjain and Kota," the PTI reported.

He added in its return journey, the train will start from New Delhi at 11.25 pm and reach its last station at Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 12.50 pm the next day.

Kumar said the train would cover 848 km in 13 hours, connecting 15 important cities and destinations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)