Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Aryan Khan kicks off patch shoot in Mumbai for directorial debut tentatively titled Stardom

Aryan Khan kicks-off patch shoot in Mumbai for directorial debut tentatively titled 'Stardom'

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

First-time director Aryan Khan kicks off his series’ final patch shoot at Whistling Woods International in Goregaon, Mumbai starring Lakshya and Mona Singh

Aryan Khan kicks-off patch shoot in Mumbai for directorial debut tentatively titled 'Stardom'

Aryan Khan

Listen to this article
Aryan Khan kicks-off patch shoot in Mumbai for directorial debut tentatively titled 'Stardom'
x
00:00

Barely a week after the grand announcement of his directorial debut, Aryan Khan has stepped on the campus of Whistling Woods International to shoot the final leg of his series, tentatively titled Stardom. Sources say that the first-time director has a seven-day schedule lined up in the film institute located in Goregaon, after which the unit will move to another venue for a brief period before calling it a wrap. 


The show is led by Mona Singh and Lakshya. A source reveals, “On Sunday, Aryan kicked off the patch schedule, in which he will largely take some location shots and can some scenes. While Mona and the leading man were not required on Sunday, they are expected to join the shoot later this week. After the Goregaon shoot, the team will head to an office in Worli where they will film some entry scenes. Stardom, which is gearing up for an early 2025 release, is being edited simultaneously.”


Last week, as part of its 2025 slate, Netflix officially announced the project, describing it as “an entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”. It has star-studded cameos by Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and of course, Aryan’s superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aryan khan Stardom mona singh lakshya Shah Rukh Khan Web Series Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK