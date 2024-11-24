First-time director Aryan Khan kicks off his series’ final patch shoot at Whistling Woods International in Goregaon, Mumbai starring Lakshya and Mona Singh

Aryan Khan

Barely a week after the grand announcement of his directorial debut, Aryan Khan has stepped on the campus of Whistling Woods International to shoot the final leg of his series, tentatively titled Stardom. Sources say that the first-time director has a seven-day schedule lined up in the film institute located in Goregaon, after which the unit will move to another venue for a brief period before calling it a wrap.

The show is led by Mona Singh and Lakshya. A source reveals, “On Sunday, Aryan kicked off the patch schedule, in which he will largely take some location shots and can some scenes. While Mona and the leading man were not required on Sunday, they are expected to join the shoot later this week. After the Goregaon shoot, the team will head to an office in Worli where they will film some entry scenes. Stardom, which is gearing up for an early 2025 release, is being edited simultaneously.”

Last week, as part of its 2025 slate, Netflix officially announced the project, describing it as “an entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”. It has star-studded cameos by Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and of course, Aryan’s superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan.